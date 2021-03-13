El mundo del boxeo reacciona a la muerte de Marvin Hagler

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marvin Hagler falleció este sábado a la edad de 66 años. La leyenda del box es uno de los mejores peleadores de peso mediano en la historia del deporte.

Hagler se convirtió en el campeón indiscutible de peso mediano en 1980 y defendió la corona 12 veces hasta su derrota ante “Sugar” Ray Leonard en 1987. Esa fue la última pelea profesional de Hagler, terminando su carrera con un récord de 62-3-2 y 52 KOs. En 1993, Hagler fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama del Boxeo Internacional.

Boxeadores, promotores y otras personalidades relacionadas al mundo del boxeo y el deporte acudieron a las redes sociales para rendir homenaje a “Marvelous”.

Descansa en paz mi querido Marvin Hagler fuiste grande arriba y abajo de un ring que Dios te bendiga pic.twitter.com/HPNq3DuN99 — Julio César Chávez (@Jcchavez115) March 14, 2021

A bright light has been dimmed. One of the most tenacious yet tender men I’ve had the pleasure to know passed today.Marvelous Marvin Hagler will leave this world having made his mark on the sport of boxing and our hearts. A person of great talent and character. #LegendsNeverDie pic.twitter.com/bZtiQAQjQw — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) March 14, 2021

Marvin Hagler came to my fight in Boston. I appreciated what he said to me after my fight. Rest In Peace, my friend. Condolences to the Hagler family. Thank you Marvelous Marvin Hagler for all you gave to boxing #boxing #legend #icon #friend #boxer #worldchampion #wildcardboxing pic.twitter.com/LNduOj4Qd9 — Freddie Roach (@FreddieRoach) March 14, 2021

Rest in eternal peace the Marvelous One! @Michael_Buffer will lead a 10 bell tribute to the great Marvin Hagler tonight 🙏 @DAZNBoxing — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 14, 2021

Marvelous Marvin Hagler was among the greatest athletes that Top Rank ever promoted. He was a man of honor and a man of his word, and he performed in the ring with unparalleled determination. He was a true athlete and a true man. I will miss him greatly. pic.twitter.com/RjNSlayBwA — Bob Arum (@BobArum) March 14, 2021

QEPD Marvin Hagler, estaremos orando por su alma y por su familia. Bendiciones — Roman Gonzalez (@chocolatitobox) March 13, 2021

WAR ! #MarvinHagler Love & Respect Champion 🙏🏽. — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) March 14, 2021

One of the greatest to ever do it. RIP Marvin Hagler 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/udWMK67CRf — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) March 13, 2021

I am crushed at the news that MARVELOUS MARVIN HAGLER has passed away! He was-in his prime-POUND4POUND-the best, going 11yrs in 38 fights w/o defeat! He dominated the MW division 4 a decade!

62 wins/52KOs-3 losses R.I.P. 4EVER CHAMPION-4EVER REMEMBERED💔

https://t.co/jWYZ5uEhGl — Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) March 13, 2021

Rest in Peace to the legendary Marvelous Marvin Hagler. Grew up studying this man & always trying to emulate the same ferocity & grit he would use to beat his opponents. You’ll be missed Champ. pic.twitter.com/GDbYDjUFbI — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) March 14, 2021

RIP to a true legend. Marvelous Marvin Hagler pic.twitter.com/XVKpam3beS — Rougarou (@RPrograis) March 14, 2021

I shed more than a few tears in 1987 when my favorite boxer of all time lost his middleweight title to the great Sugar Ray Leonard. I shed a few more today. 🙏🏼👑😢 Rest easy Champ!

#RIPMarvelousMarvinHagler #Hagler #MarvinHagler #RIPChamp #BrocktonMA pic.twitter.com/dJoorgz3EO — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) March 14, 2021

Relacionado: Fallece a los 66 años Marvin ‘Marvelous’ Hagler, leyenda del boxeo