El mundo del boxeo reacciona a la muerte de Marvin Hagler

El icono del boxeo es conocido por ser uno de los mejores de peso mediano en la historia

El mundo del boxeo reacciona a la muerte de Marvin Hagler
'Marvelous' Hagler.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Marvin Hagler falleció este sábado a la edad de 66 años. La leyenda del box es uno de los mejores peleadores de peso mediano en la historia del deporte.

Hagler se convirtió en el campeón indiscutible de peso mediano en 1980 y defendió la corona 12 veces hasta su derrota ante “Sugar” Ray Leonard en 1987. Esa fue la última pelea profesional de Hagler, terminando su carrera con un récord de 62-3-2 y 52 KOs. En 1993, Hagler fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama del Boxeo Internacional.

Boxeadores, promotores y otras personalidades relacionadas al mundo del boxeo y el deporte acudieron a las redes sociales para rendir homenaje a “Marvelous”.

Relacionado: Fallece a los 66 años Marvin ‘Marvelous’ Hagler, leyenda del boxeo

ARCHIVADO EN:

Marvin Hagler

Qué cocinar hoy

Aprende a preparar macarons franceses

Aprende a preparar macarons franceses

Quizá hayas escuchado que los macarons son muy difíciles de preparar, pero no te preocupes, siguiendo bien la receta te saldrán a la primera.

Noticias