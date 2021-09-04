Caleb Plant causa escándalo al acusar al Canelo Team de dopaje: “Este deporte no tiene lugar para tramposos”

El mexicano Óscar Valdez, miembro del Canelo Team, dio positivo en una prueba antidopaje y esto generó un mar de polémica en el mundo del boxeo. Previo a la pelea entre Caleb Plant y Saúl Álvarez, el norteamericano encendió la controversia al alegar que el equipo de Eddy Reynoso dopa a sus púgiles intencionalmente.

Todo comenzó a partir de un tweet de Devin Haney. “Sin dopaje no hay entrenador del año”, dijo el boxeador en referencia a Eddy Reynoso. A partir de aquí, Caleb Plant utilizó la frase para iniciar con su desahogo y crítica ante estos actos antideportivos.

El campeón mundial súper medio de la FIB publicó más de diez tweets en los que descargó contundentemente sobre el Canelo Team y los púgiles que se dejan influenciar para aceptar el uso de sustancias prohibidas.

Los tweets de Caleb Plant en contra del Canelo Team

Na @CANELOTEAM and @Canelo deserve BITCH of the year! All of them are suspect🖕🏻everything out of that camp is intentional. They have the knowledge and experience to know better and the resources to have the best of the best in whatever they want but 🌮or🥩or some🍵is the reason. https://t.co/nnGYMCqAwG — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) September 3, 2021

“@CANELOTEAM y @Canelo ¡Mereces PERRA del año! Todos sospechan que todo lo que sale de ese campo es intencional. Tienen el conocimiento y la experiencia para conocer mejor y los recursos para tener lo mejor de lo mejor en lo que quieran pero un taco, carne o una taza de té es la razón“.

Nobody puts ANYTHING in MY BODY with out me getting it approved first by Vada (whose the strictest testing company) at this level and with everything that’s at risk why would I let somebody else play with MY name…SMDH…. — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) September 3, 2021

“Nadie pone NADA en MI CUERPO sin que yo lo apruebe primero Vada (cuya empresa de pruebas más estricta) a este nivel y con todo lo que está en riesgo, ¿por qué dejaría que alguien más juegue con MI nombre… SMDH…?”.

So after everything a fighter works for and sacrifices your just going to let someone tell you to take something and your just going to take it and not even be concerned that they may be FLUSHING all you’ve accomplished down the drain — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) September 3, 2021

“Entonces, después de todo por lo que un luchador trabaja y se sacrifica, solo vas a dejar que alguien te diga que tomes algo y tú solo lo tomarás y ni siquiera te preocupes de que estén DESCARGANDO todo lo que has logrado por el desagüe”.

because at the end of the day has a name even been mentioned of who might of gave him the “herbal tea”??? NOPE! the only name that’s came out is the one who took it so why let someone put you in that position. — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) September 3, 2021

“Porque al final del día, ¿se ha mencionado siquiera un nombre de quién le dio el “té de hierbas”? ¡NO! el único nombre que salió es el que lo tomó, así que ¿por qué dejar que alguien te ponga en esa posición?“.

If you really start asking yourself these questions ans really start unpackaging all this question by question does it really add up? Does it really may sense? FUCK NO. This sport has no place for cheaters. — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) September 3, 2021

“Si realmente comienza a hacerse estas preguntas y realmente comienza a desempaquetar toda esta pregunta por pregunta, ¿realmente cuadra? ¿Realmente puede tener sentido? FUCK NO. Este deporte no tiene lugar para tramposos.”.

You mean to tell me you have made over a 100mill and live in San Diego but you ate some tacos or a steak at some random ass taco stand in Mexico or some random ass steak and just doing that once made your levels THAT HIGH? — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) September 3, 2021

“¿Quieres decirme que ganaste más de 100 millones y vives en San Diego, pero comiste algunos tacos o un bistec en algún puesto de tacos al azar en México o algún bistec al azar y solo hacer eso una vez hizo que tus niveles fueran TAN ALTOS?”.

Get the fuck outta here… people don’t take this stuff out of confidence, they take it out of FEAR! They don’t wanna let their NUTS HANG so they take shit that’ll make them shrink. — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) September 3, 2021

“Lárgate de aquí … la gente no toma estas cosas por confianza, ¡lo toman por MIEDO! No quieren dejar que sus nueces cuelguen, así que toman mierda que los hará encogerse”.

I said what I said and I stand by it so fuck whoever don’t like it. The people INNNNN the sport know what’s up but the ones who don’t speak up are the same ones who cheat just like them. — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) September 3, 2021

“Dije lo que dije y lo mantengo así que se joda a quien no le guste. La gente INNNNN del deporte sabe lo que pasa, pero los que no hablan son los mismos que hacen trampa como ellos“.

It’s almost seems frowned upon to even speak up on this stuff in boxing but idgaf. There’s a whole other world out there when it comes to banned substances that people in the fight game don’t wanna speak up about but I could care less. There’s no room it. — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) September 3, 2021

“Casi parece mal visto incluso hablar sobre estas cosas en el boxeo. Hay un mundo completamente diferente cuando se trata de sustancias prohibidas de las que la gente en el juego de las peleas no quiere hablar, pero a mí me importa un bledo. No hay lugar para eso“.

