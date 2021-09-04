Caleb Plant causa escándalo al acusar al Canelo Team de dopaje: “Este deporte no tiene lugar para tramposos”

"¡Mereces PERRA del año! Todo lo que sale de ese campo es intencional", dijo el norteamericano luego del último positivo del mexicano Óscar Valdéz. "Sweethands" atacó fuertemente a Saúl Álvarez, Eddy Reynoso y compañía

El tapatío tiene previsto pelear contra Plant el 6 de noviembre en Las vegas.
El tapatío tiene previsto pelear contra Plant el 6 de noviembre en Las vegas.
Foto: Kevin Winte / Getty Images
Wilson Flórez
Por: Wilson Flórez

El mexicano Óscar Valdez, miembro del Canelo Team, dio positivo en una prueba antidopaje y esto generó un mar de polémica en el mundo del boxeo. Previo a la pelea entre Caleb Plant y Saúl Álvarez, el norteamericano encendió la controversia al alegar que el equipo de Eddy Reynoso dopa a sus púgiles intencionalmente.

Todo comenzó a partir de un tweet de Devin Haney. “Sin dopaje no hay entrenador del año”, dijo el boxeador en referencia a Eddy Reynoso. A partir de aquí, Caleb Plant utilizó la frase para iniciar con su desahogo y crítica ante estos actos antideportivos.

El campeón mundial súper medio de la FIB publicó más de diez tweets en los que descargó contundentemente sobre el Canelo Team y los púgiles que se dejan influenciar para aceptar el uso de sustancias prohibidas.

Los tweets de Caleb Plant en contra del Canelo Team

“@CANELOTEAM y @Canelo ¡Mereces PERRA del año! Todos sospechan que todo lo que sale de ese campo es intencional. Tienen el conocimiento y la experiencia para conocer mejor y los recursos para tener lo mejor de lo mejor en lo que quieran pero un taco, carne o una taza de té es la razón“.

Nadie pone NADA en MI CUERPO sin que yo lo apruebe primero Vada (cuya empresa de pruebas más estricta) a este nivel y con todo lo que está en riesgo, ¿por qué dejaría que alguien más juegue con MI nombre… SMDH…?”.

“Entonces, después de todo por lo que un luchador trabaja y se sacrifica, solo vas a dejar que alguien te diga que tomes algo y tú solo lo tomarás y ni siquiera te preocupes de que estén DESCARGANDO todo lo que has logrado por el desagüe”.

“Porque al final del día, ¿se ha mencionado siquiera un nombre de quién le dio el “té de hierbas”? ¡NO! el único nombre que salió es el que lo tomó, así que ¿por qué dejar que alguien te ponga en esa posición?“.

“Si realmente comienza a hacerse estas preguntas y realmente comienza a desempaquetar toda esta pregunta por pregunta, ¿realmente cuadra? ¿Realmente puede tener sentido? FUCK NO. Este deporte no tiene lugar para tramposos.”.

“¿Quieres decirme que ganaste más de 100 millones y vives en San Diego, pero comiste algunos tacos o un bistec en algún puesto de tacos al azar en México o algún bistec al azar y solo hacer eso una vez hizo que tus niveles fueran TAN ALTOS?”.

Lárgate de aquí … la gente no toma estas cosas por confianza, ¡lo toman por MIEDO! No quieren dejar que sus nueces cuelguen, así que toman mierda que los hará encogerse”.

“Dije lo que dije y lo mantengo así que se joda a quien no le guste. La gente INNNNN del deporte sabe lo que pasa, pero los que no hablan son los mismos que hacen trampa como ellos“.

“Casi parece mal visto incluso hablar sobre estas cosas en el boxeo. Hay un mundo completamente diferente cuando se trata de sustancias prohibidas de las que la gente en el juego de las peleas no quiere hablar, pero a mí me importa un bledo. No hay lugar para eso“.

También te puede interesar:

Óscar de la Hoya reveló que tiene COVID-19 y se baja de su pelea contra Vitor Belfort​

Saúl Álvarez recibe una advertencia de Caleb Plant: “Habrá un nuevo sheriff en la ciudad”

El mexicano “Canelo” Álvarez superó a Cristiano Ronaldo y Lionel Messi como uno de los deportistas más “mercadeables” del mundo

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Caleb Plant Canelo Álvarez Canelo Team

Noticias