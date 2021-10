Fernando Tatis Jr. batea tal vez el jonrón más largo en Dodger Stadium, pero quienes calculan la distancia le juegan sucio

August 5 1969 Pgh Pirates slugger Willie Stargell became first player to hit a home run completely out of Dodger Stadium in the Pirates 11-3 victory. The blast went 506 feet into parking lot #Pirates @Steigerworld @Palexander44 @TheBuccosFan @JPerrotto #MKB @PGH_Sports_Date pic.twitter.com/iLJpkVvhAc— pittsburghpirateguru (@harvardplayer) August 5, 2020