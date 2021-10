El salvador azteca: el mexicano José Urquidy hace historia en MLB y le da vida a Houston Astros en la Serie Mundial

Jose Urquidy went back to El Corrido de Mazatlan as his intro song. The crowd enjoyed it.

“That song has a lot of significance,” Urquidy told me yesterday. “It means a lot to me. It means I’m a proud Mazatleca, and I’m always representing.”

Urquidy is from Mazatlan, Sinaloa. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/gdIuDv1bed