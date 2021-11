EE.UU. ofrece recompensas por 4 capos mexicanos del narcotráfico, entre ellos el hermano de “El Chapo” Guzmán

Aureliano Guzman-Loera of Sinaloa, MX, and brothers Ruperto, Jose, and Heriberto Salgueiro-Nevarez are wanted for international drug trafficking. Up to $5 mill USD reward for info leading to any arrest and/or conviction. @HSIPhoenix asks people w/ info to pls call 1-520-335-7315 pic.twitter.com/g5XfxuHmsh