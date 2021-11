Un asteroide cercano a la Tierra podría ser un fragmento de la Luna

Kamo'oalewa, discovered in 2016, is Earth's quasi-moon. Its orbit around the sun is so similar to that of Earth that it's never far away. A new study has revealed that the rock may actually be a fragment of the moon. A first of its kind discovery.https://t.co/HWN04rfXEZ— Tereza Pultarova (@TerezaPultarova) November 11, 2021