Niña de 11 años baleada en la cara, brazos y piernas mientras dormía sobrevive milagrosamente; podría perder la vista

Surveillance video (in mist & fog) as suspects flee in an SUV after firing shots into a home in the 900 blk of Blanchard Hill. Several bullets struck a child as she slept about 5:05 am today.



More info at https://t.co/LamQ87yOio



Plz call @CrimeStopHOU for reward up to $5k. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/xkOlvB9U6t