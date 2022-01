Fuertes vientos de Santa Ana persistirán este domingo en el sur de California

Here are the peak #SantaAnaWind gusts for the past 24 hours as of 3 PM. Many locations with gusts to 65 mph and even as high as 90 mph! Winds will begin to gradually

diminish through mid-afternoon Sunday. #SoCal #CAwx https://t.co/kdFPhvCqCp pic.twitter.com/nYbCnv0GRR