Avión chino con 132 personas se estrella en sur de China, sin señales de sobrevivientes

Flightradar24 data for China Eastern Airlines flight #MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou.



At 06:20:59 UTC the Boeing 737-800 aircraft started to lose altitude very fast. At 06:22:35 UTC last ADS-B signal showed vertical speed -31.000 feet per minute.https://t.co/Lwo8klGf8g pic.twitter.com/UEZaa9asua