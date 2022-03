Pronostican clima extremo en Houston; granizo, fuertes lluvias, vientos peligrosos y hasta tornados son posibles

WEATHER ALERT: #Houston area under severe weather threat Monday PM-Tuesday AM. Threats: tornadoes, lightning, wind damage, flash flooding. Rain totals of 2-4 inches expected in Harris/Montgomery Co, 6 inches possible in spots. LATEST: https://t.co/cnZjgOmUQo @KPRC2 #hounews pic.twitter.com/tKEGjIh6MF