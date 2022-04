Lamborghini lanza una nueva versión de Huracán con un diseño bastante llamativo

We are proud to present the newest Huracán Super Sports Car: Huracán Tecnica. An evolution of Huracán EVO RWD, it boasts an increase of 30 CV on the latter and can reach 0-100 km/h in 3.2 secs.#Lamborghini

​

CO2 Emission and Fuel consumption Combined: https://t.co/zr6fo0ia3H