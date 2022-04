“Xavineta chocada”: los memes destrozan al FC Barcelona tras perder su tercer partido consecutivo en el Camp Nou

Since this tweet was published, FC Barcelona HAVE:



– been eliminated from the Europa League at Camp Nou Spotify with 30,000 away fans in the stands



– lost 1-0 to Cádiz at home



– lost 1-0 to Rayo, who had 1 win in LaLiga this calendar year, at home https://t.co/DzK7HDbJSe— Jeremy Beren (@JBBeren) April 24, 2022