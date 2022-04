A menos de $5 dólares por galón se puede comprar la gasolina regular en algunas estaciones del Condado de Los Ángeles

A year ago, a gallon of gas for $4.99 would seem outrageous. Today, it's a bargain. Now one SoCal gas station group is dropping prices of regular unleaded to $4.99/gallon. The local stations lowering prices to help the community. Tonight at 11 from ABC7 https://t.co/TsRav8WuO3 pic.twitter.com/KHoLiOS5Zn