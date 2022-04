Cuerpo de un hombre que desapareció después de “subirse a un auto con su novia” fue encontrado en una tumba poco profunda y ella está acusada

#Spartanburg, SC: 28y/o Devante Griffin was last seen leaving Winsmith Avenue in Spartanburg with his girlfriend, Jessica Strachan on March 28, 2022.⁰⁰Jessica was arrested in #Fl in connection to the disappearance of Devante, who remains missing.⁰#HelpUsFindDevanteGriffin pic.twitter.com/2RRscT373d