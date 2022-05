Al menos 10 estados reportan casos de hepatitis grave en niños; científicos desconocen causa del misterioso brote

We have reported two cases of severe, unexplained #hepatitis in children to @mnhealth. Our expert, Heli Bhatt, MBBS, MPH, advises parents to continue practicing good hand hygiene and report any symptoms to their child’s doctor. Watch more on @Kare11. ➡️ https://t.co/rePLthJY24 pic.twitter.com/pb8gXBzSRu