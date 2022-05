Sospechoso de matar a balazos a un hispano de Los Ángeles en marzo fue arrestado en Texas

LAPD's West Bureau Homicide detectives and the FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Cliffton Kamal Styles for the March 12 murder of 52-year-old Marco Sandoval. Styles was arrested and booked in Texas as a fugitive on a murder warrant.



