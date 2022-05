Fiscales dicen que policía hispano de California que se masturbó durante un incidente en una casa “se interesó” en una mujer joven que estaba allí

UPDATE: @SJPDChief_Mata walks @SanJosePD Ofc. Matthew Dominguez out of the department. The 4-year veteran was arrested, charged by @SantaClaraDA w/touching himself in front of females during a disturbance call. Other officers accused of separate misconduct. 5,6,7 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/wdOiZabGnt— Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) May 12, 2022