Eden Hazard vuelve a ilusionar: “Me quedan dos años en el Real Madrid, quiero demostrar lo que puedo hacer”

Eden Hazard tells @vtmnieuws on his future: “Everybody knows that I’ve a contract until 2024. My first 3 seasons have not gone well, so I want to show everybody what I can do”, via @HLNinEngeland 🇧🇪 #RealMadrid



“It's always been a dream to play for Real. It still is”, he added. pic.twitter.com/PTWId8FPmV