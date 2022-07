Investigan explosión que dañó el controvertido monumento “Georgia Guidestones”

Authorities are investigating after an apparent explosion at the Georgia Guidestones, which sit on a site 7 miles north of Elberton on Georgia Highway 77 and are often referred to as an American Stonehenge. https://t.co/0IoelA1gQF pic.twitter.com/t0fA1QmG1c— WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) July 6, 2022