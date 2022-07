Arrestan a hispano de 17 años acusado de balear de muerte a un estudiante de 14 años en mayo  

ARRESTED: Booking photo of Ramiro Hernandez, 17, now charged with capital murder in this May shooting.



Acting on a tip from the community, detectives learned the shooter's ID & arrested Hernandez on Weds (July 7) without incident.



