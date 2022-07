Al menos 27 balseros cubanos arribaron a Florida en una embarcación pesquera

#𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗡𝗼𝘄: 27 Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody this morning after making landfall in Key West onboard a wooden vessel. The investigation is still ongoing. #breaking #saturdaymorning #cuba pic.twitter.com/gcFOnlrbEN