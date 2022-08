Arrestan en Nueva York a nueve miembros de dos familias de la Cosa Nostra

Just released: Indictment of 9 gangsters from Genovese/Bonanno families. Charges include gambling, racketeering. Included was Bonanno capo "Little Anthony" Pipitone and Genovese capo Carmelo "Carmine Pizza" Polito, who told a debtor "I'm going to put him under the fuckin bridge." pic.twitter.com/y5B1xaMrIY