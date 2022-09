El video de Harry Styles en el que supuestamente le escupe a Chris Pine se hace viral

Coming from the #DontWorryDarling premiere tonight, this is all I can say: There are no trash cans in the Sala Grande — not in the lobby or in the mezzanine where these seats are located. So hypothetically, if you were chewing a piece of gum, there’d be no place to put it. https://t.co/S88D67Up3h— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 6, 2022