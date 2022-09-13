Premios Emmy 2022: la lista completa de ganadores de la gran noche de la televisión

La noche del pasado 12 de septiembre se llevó a cabo la edición 74 de los Premios Emmy que celebran lo mejor de la televisión. Como era de esperarse, en la alfombra roja desfilaron decenas de estrellas que se dieron cita para recibir la aclamada estatuilla.

Durante el evento, el escenario del teatro Microsoft de California se engalanó con la presencia de celebridades como Andrew Galfield, Michael Keaton, Gael García Bernal, Sydney Sweeney y Zendaya, por mencionar algunos.

En cuanto a los ganadores de la noche, ‘Succession’ se llevó el premio a mejor serie dramática, quitándole la oportunidad a la producción surcoreana ‘Squid Game’. Por su parte, ‘Ted Lasso’ se impuso en la categoría de mejor serie cómica, mientras que ‘The White’ Lotus en la de mejor miniserie.

Si de interpretaciones hablamos, se destacaron nombres como Lee Jung-jae, Amanda Seyfried y Zendaya, quien se convirtió en la primera afroamericana en ganar un Emmy a la mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática dos veces. ¡Aquí te compartimos la lista completa de ganadores!

Mejor serie dramática

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession – GANADOR

Yellowjackets

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso – GANADOR

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor miniserie

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus – GANADOR

Mejor actor en una serie dramática

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) – GANADOR

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor guion en una serie de drama

Better Call Saul: “Plan and Execution” – Thomas Schnauz

Ozark: “A Hard Way to Go” – Chris Mundy

Severance: “The We We Are” – Dan Erickson

Squid Game: “One Lucky Day” – Hwang Dong-hyuk

Succession: “All the Bells Say” – Jesse Armstrong – GANADOR

Yellowjackets: “F Sharp” – Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson

Yellowjackets: “Pilot” – Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

Mejor dirección en serie de comedia

Atlanta: “New Jazz” (Hiro Murai)

Barry: “710N” (Bill Hader)

Hacks: “There Will Be Blood” (Lucia Aniello)

The Ms. Pat Show: “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day” (Mary Lou Belli)

Only Murders in the Building: “The Boy from 6B” (Cherien Dabis)

Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” (Jamie Babbit)

Ted Lasso: “No Weddings and a Funeral” (MJ Delaney) – GANADOR

Mejor actriz de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks) – GANADOR

Mejor actriz de drama

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) – GANADOR

Mejor dirección en serie de drama

Ozark: “A Hard Way to Go” (Jason Bateman)

Severance: “The We We Are” (Ben Stiller)

Squid Game: “Red Light, Green Light” (Hwang Dong-hyuk) – GANADOR

Succession: “All the Bells Say” (Mark Mylod)

Succession: “The Disruption” (Cathy Yan)

Succession: “Too Much Birthday” (Lorene Scafaria)

Yellowjackets: “Pilot” (Karyn Kusama)

Mejor guion en serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary: “Pilot” (Quinta Brunson) – GANADOR

Barry: “710N” (Duffy Boudreau)

Barry: “starting now” (Alec Berg y Bill Hader)

Hacks: “The One, the Only” (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky)

Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” (Steve Martin y John Hoffman)

Ted Lasso: “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Jane Becker)

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Casino” (Sarah Naftalis)

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Wellness Center” (Stefani Robinson)

Mejor actor de comedia

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – GANADOR

Mejor guion en miniserie o película para televisión

Danny Strong (Dopesick, episodio: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)

Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout, episodio: “I’m in a Hurry”)

Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story, episodio: “Man Handled”)

Molly Smith Metzler (Maid, episodio: “Snaps”)

Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven, episodio: “Unbroken Circle”)

Mike White (The White Lotus) – GANADOR

Mejor dirección en miniserie o película para televisión

Danny Strong (Dopesick, episodio: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)

Michael Showalter (The Dropout, episodio: “Green Juice”)

Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout, episodio: “Iron Sisters”)

John Wells (Maid, episodio: “Sky Blue”)

Hiro Murai (Station Eleven, episodio: “Wheel of Fire”)

Mike White (The White Lotus) – GANADOR

Mejor reality de competición

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – GANADOR

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) – GANADOR

Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie o película para televisión

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – GANADOR

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Mejor programa de variedades y talk-show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – GANADOR

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Mejor actor secundario de comedia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – GANADOR

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – GANADOR

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz secundaria de drama

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) – GANADOR

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Mejor actor secundario de drama

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – GANADOR

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – GANADOR

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – GANADOR

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Te puede interesar:

• Lista de nominados a los Premios Emmy 2022: “The Crown” se queda por fuera

• El presentador de los Emmy se burló de los duques de Sussex en la popular entrega de premios

• Le quitan el premio Emmy a Cuomo tras escandalosa renuncia a gobernación de Nueva York