Premios Emmy 2022: la lista completa de ganadores de la gran noche de la televisión

La noche del pasado 12 de septiembre se llevó a cabo la edición 74 de los Premios Emmy que celebran lo mejor de la televisión. Como era de esperarse, en la alfombra roja desfilaron decenas de estrellas que se dieron cita para recibir la aclamada estatuilla.
Durante el evento, el escenario del teatro Microsoft de California se engalanó con la presencia de celebridades como Andrew Galfield, Michael Keaton, Gael García Bernal, Sydney Sweeney y Zendaya, por mencionar algunos.
En cuanto a los ganadores de la noche, ‘Succession’ se llevó el premio a mejor serie dramática, quitándole la oportunidad a la producción surcoreana ‘Squid Game’. Por su parte, ‘Ted Lasso’ se impuso en la categoría de mejor serie cómica, mientras que ‘The White’ Lotus en la de mejor miniserie.
Si de interpretaciones hablamos, se destacaron nombres como Lee Jung-jae, Amanda Seyfried y Zendaya, quien se convirtió en la primera afroamericana en ganar un Emmy a la mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática dos veces. ¡Aquí te compartimos la lista completa de ganadores!
Mejor serie dramática
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession – GANADOR
Yellowjackets
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso – GANADOR
What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor miniserie
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus – GANADOR
Mejor actor en una serie dramática
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) – GANADOR
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Mejor guion en una serie de drama
Better Call Saul: “Plan and Execution” – Thomas Schnauz
Ozark: “A Hard Way to Go” – Chris Mundy
Severance: “The We We Are” – Dan Erickson
Squid Game: “One Lucky Day” – Hwang Dong-hyuk
Succession: “All the Bells Say” – Jesse Armstrong – GANADOR
Yellowjackets: “F Sharp” – Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson
Yellowjackets: “Pilot” – Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson
Mejor dirección en serie de comedia
Atlanta: “New Jazz” (Hiro Murai)
Barry: “710N” (Bill Hader)
Hacks: “There Will Be Blood” (Lucia Aniello)
The Ms. Pat Show: “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day” (Mary Lou Belli)
Only Murders in the Building: “The Boy from 6B” (Cherien Dabis)
Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” (Jamie Babbit)
Ted Lasso: “No Weddings and a Funeral” (MJ Delaney) – GANADOR
Mejor actriz de comedia
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks) – GANADOR
Mejor actriz de drama
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria) – GANADOR
Mejor dirección en serie de drama
Ozark: “A Hard Way to Go” (Jason Bateman)
Severance: “The We We Are” (Ben Stiller)
Squid Game: “Red Light, Green Light” (Hwang Dong-hyuk) – GANADOR
Succession: “All the Bells Say” (Mark Mylod)
Succession: “The Disruption” (Cathy Yan)
Succession: “Too Much Birthday” (Lorene Scafaria)
Yellowjackets: “Pilot” (Karyn Kusama)
Mejor guion en serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary: “Pilot” (Quinta Brunson) – GANADOR
Barry: “710N” (Duffy Boudreau)
Barry: “starting now” (Alec Berg y Bill Hader)
Hacks: “The One, the Only” (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky)
Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” (Steve Martin y John Hoffman)
Ted Lasso: “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Jane Becker)
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Casino” (Sarah Naftalis)
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Wellness Center” (Stefani Robinson)
Mejor actor de comedia
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – GANADOR
Mejor guion en miniserie o película para televisión
Danny Strong (Dopesick, episodio: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)
Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout, episodio: “I’m in a Hurry”)
Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story, episodio: “Man Handled”)
Molly Smith Metzler (Maid, episodio: “Snaps”)
Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven, episodio: “Unbroken Circle”)
Mike White (The White Lotus) – GANADOR
Mejor dirección en miniserie o película para televisión
Danny Strong (Dopesick, episodio: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)
Michael Showalter (The Dropout, episodio: “Green Juice”)
Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout, episodio: “Iron Sisters”)
John Wells (Maid, episodio: “Sky Blue”)
Hiro Murai (Station Eleven, episodio: “Wheel of Fire”)
Mike White (The White Lotus) – GANADOR
Mejor reality de competición
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – GANADOR
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) – GANADOR
Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie o película para televisión
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – GANADOR
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Mejor programa de variedades y talk-show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – GANADOR
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Mejor actor secundario de comedia
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – GANADOR
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – GANADOR
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actriz secundaria de drama
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark) – GANADOR
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Mejor actor secundario de drama
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – GANADOR
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – GANADOR
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – GANADOR
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
