Albert Pujols considera que el MVP de la Liga Americana se lo debe llevar Aaron Judge sobre Shohei Ohtani

NO. 6️⃣1️⃣



From Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL HR record, to Albert Pujols joining the 700 HR club, it’s been a hot September for baseball. 🔥



MLB Plays of the week presented by DQ® Delivers | @DQCanada #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/XWxlpu2BwK— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 30, 2022