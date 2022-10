Las legendarias carreras de Albert Pujols y Yadier Molina concluyen con tristeza por la eliminación de los Cardinals ante los Phillies

An emotional Yadier Molina after the final game of his 19-year career: "This is my home. St. Louis is my home. I appreciate all the fans for all the support over many years. … I'm blessed and happy the way my career went."



Stream: https://t.co/umb9Njl1tL#STLCards pic.twitter.com/6rXKXMWnoJ— Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) October 9, 2022