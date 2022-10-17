Director of USCIS, Ur M. Jaddou, sends an important message to Hispanic immigrants with Green Card: “We will be stronger with you”

Exclusiva

America is a story of immigration – of newcomers with dreams who contribute and sacrifice to create a more perfect Union. We draw strength and power as a country through our capacity to welcome immigrants who drive economic growth, innovation, and create opportunities for others.

Our agency, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) makes this possible. Together with the roughly 20,000 public servants at more than 200 offices across the United States and abroad, we work every day to fulfill our country’s promise of welcome and possibilities for all. As the daughter of two American immigrants, a mother from Mexico and a father from Iraq, and the first Latina and Chaldean woman to lead USCIS, our mission is personal.

As the first Mexican American Director, Hispanic Heritage Month is a joyous and important reminder of our country’s credo. We celebrate the strength of our Hispanic communities and diversity of cultures and experiences that make Hispanic heritage truly unique and beautiful. Generations of Hispanic immigrants have sought and found hope in our country – and in doing so, shape every facet of American life by starting businesses and building industries, serving with distinction in the armed services, contributing to our arts and culture, seeking public office, and much more.

Under President Biden’s direction, USCIS is actively promoting the importance of citizenship with the assistance of talented and trusted community leaders whose lives and the communities they live in have been positively affected by naturalization. These “Citizenship Ambassadors” are helping us ensure that immigrants who are eligible to naturalize have the information and tools to be successful on their journey to citizenship. Through these Ambassadors, a robust network of stakeholders, and our dedicated USCIS workforce, we are present in communities across the country to support permanent residents who are eligible to apply for citizenship right now.

To the more than 9.1 million eligible permanent residents – I encourage you to consider the rights, responsibilities, and opportunities that citizenship can bring to both you and this country. You are welcome here, and I know we will be stronger with you as part of the American family.