Huelga de trabajadores de mantenimiento de autobuses paraliza servicio de transporte en el Condado de Orange

There may be disruptions in OC Bus service as soon as 4 p.m. today, Wed. 11/2, and NO OC BUS SERVICE tomorrow, Thurs, 11/3 at least through Sun, 11/6., due to a maintenance employees’ strike. Riders should plan alternate ways to travel. https://t.co/dngzCc2LHV pic.twitter.com/Rt42Ow2RuY