Nanette Díaz Barragán to Latinos: “The opportunity to vote is one of the most important rights we have”

Whenever it is time to vote, I sit down with my mom, an immigrant from Mexico, to go through our ballots. I remember when mom became a U.S. citizen decades ago. Now she takes great pride in voting, and we do it together. I encourage you to take advantage of the opportunity to vote too.

The opportunity to vote is one of the most important rights we have.

It allows you to have a say in who will represent you and your values.

You have a say on issues that affect our community across the City and County of Los Angeles.

Your vote matters. When you vote, you make sure your voice is heard.

If you want to reduce the air and water pollution that plague many of our Latino communities in Los Angeles – vote.

If you want to reduce the student debt held by young people, many Latinos, so they can start their careers without debt and make a better life for their families – vote.

If you want to make healthcare affordable and accessible to everyone, especially our underserved Latino communities – vote.

Voting is your chance to elect advocates for your community and representatives who share your priorities.

Latinos are currently the fastest-growing racial and ethnic group in the U.S. electorate. However, only a little over 60% of eligible Latino voters were registered to vote in the 2020 election. And in California, only 53% of eligible Latino voters voted in the 2020 general election.

Our Latino voices must be heard to ensure a better future for our communities. That is why it is so important that all eligible voters vote this Election Day.

There are several options to vote RIGHT NOW.

All registered voters in Los Angeles County have been mailed a ballot, which you can either return by mail (with no postage cost), place in one of the many drop boxes around Los Angeles County, or return in person.

Early, in-person voting in California began on Saturday, October 29th, and ends on Monday November 7th.

Finally, you can vote in-person on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

United States citizens who meet certain criteria are eligible to vote. If you are eligible, but have not yet registered to vote, you can register in-person during early voting or on Election Day.

You can find your closest polling location or ballot drop box at http://www.lavote.gov

If you have any questions, you can call the Los Angeles Registrar Recorder Bilingual Assistance Hotline: 1-800-815-2666, option 3.

Please exercise your right to vote on or before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

I plan to vote with my mom this week at our kitchen table using a mail-in ballot. How will you vote?

Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán, Deputy Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus

