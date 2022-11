Incendio de dos alarmas calcina edificio comercial en Huntington Park

2ND ALARM COMMERCIAL BUILDING FIRE | FS 165 | 5826 Soto St #HuntingtonPark | At approx. 4:53 a.m. #LACoFD units arrived to an outdoor fire spread to a 200’ x 100’ warehouse. A 2nd alarm was requested at 5:16 a.m. with units currently in defensive mode. #SlausonIC pic.twitter.com/DGiPfbP0Aw