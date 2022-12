Marcelo Brozovic, el correcaminos del Mundial Qatar 2022 con 56,2 kilómetros recorridos en cuatro partidos

Previous #FIFAWorldCup record holder

🔸 Marcelo Brozović



New #FIFAWorldCup record holder

🔸 Marcelo Brozović



The word is he was seen in the streets of Doha, still running! 🏃‍♂️#Qatar2022 #Family #Vatreni❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/naFMEu5Cun