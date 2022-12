El gobierno de EE.UU. autoriza a CBP a reparar el muro de Trump en la frontera con México

Border Wall Update:

Support is coming! Gaps & Gates approved by DHS:

•San Diego Friendship Circle

•San Diego Tijuana River

•El Centro Train Gate

•El Centro New River

•Yuma Hill Gap Closure

•El Paso Train Gate

•RGV Access Gates

