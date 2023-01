Al Ahli de Arabia Saudita estaría interesado por el colombiano ‘Chicho’ Arango pero el LAFC habría rechazado la oferta

Sources: LAFC have rejected a bid from Saudi club Al-Ahli for star forward Chicho Arango.



Al-Ahli's bid was around $3m. LAFC asking for more than $6.5m. We'll see if Al-Ahli comes back with another bid. Arango wants a new contract.



Arango, 27, has 30g/7a in 3,753 mins with LAFC pic.twitter.com/5hmttTkG37