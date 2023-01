Al menos 2 sospechosos son buscados por masacre “estilo narco” en California que dejó 6 muertos

REWARD🚨: @ATFSanFrancisco, in conjunction with @TulareSheriff, is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for the homicides of 6 people at a home in Goshen, CA. pic.twitter.com/J36ok6ZAUB— ATF San Francisco (@ATFSanFrancisco) January 17, 2023