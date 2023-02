Marjorie Taylor Greene y Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez se dicen sus verdades tras votación para remover a Ilhan Omar

.@RepAOC I have repeatedly asked you to debate me, but you have been a coward and can’t even respond.



But you go on @CNN and lie about me.



When are you going to be an adult and actually debate me on policy instead of run your mouth like a teenage girl? pic.twitter.com/XIl7LQNu9r— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 3, 2023