Confirman el fichaje de Julián Araujo por el FC Barcelona aunque su llegada se hará oficial en verano

Barça director Alemany on Julián Araujo deal: "We have been following Julián Araujo for a long time. We've sent an appeal to CAS regarding his case".



"If it's gonna be rejected, Araújo will play 5 months elsewhere and then join Barça Atlétic".