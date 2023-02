Policía de Florida ofrece $5,000 dólares a quien brinde información sobre una hispana asesinada en un hotel

🚨 SEEKING INFORMATION: On 2/6/23, Maritza Ceballos-Henrique was discovered deceased at the Extended Stay America Hotel located at 8720 N.W. 33rd Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. All calls are kept strictly anonymous. pic.twitter.com/uqNjUr9wkv