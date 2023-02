Proteo: el perro rescatista mexicano recibió un homenaje por hinchas del fútbol de Turquía

Right in the feels… 🥺



Today, Turkish-team Trabzonspor unveiled a Tifo dedicated to the rescuers who helped after the devastating Earthquake last week.



In the Tifo, you can see “Proteo”, a Mexican rescue dog who lost his life looking for survivors.



🇲🇽🫂🇹🇷 🤍🐕 pic.twitter.com/o0VPUdV2ah