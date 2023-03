Madre de Lionel Messi habla tras las violentas amenazas en contra del futbolista en Argentina

The prospect of Lionel Messi returning to Rosario to play for Newell's was dealt a blow overnight.



A supermarket owned by his wife's family was shot at 14 times & a message left:



"Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin (mayor of Rosario) is a drug dealer and won't protect you" pic.twitter.com/LcHOdlbGry— Newell's Old Boys – English (@Newells_en) March 2, 2023