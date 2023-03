CBP decomisó un cargamento de más de 500 kilos de cocaína en Puerto Rico

Drug bust..!! @CBPAMORegDirSE agents in Puerto Rico, working with partners from @USCGSoutheast and @USBPChiefRMY boarded a vessel north of Loiza, Puerto Rico and encountered over 100 bricks of cocaine. Agents made four arrests. Good work..!! @CBPSoutheast @CBPCaribbean pic.twitter.com/n8IkjwNoXs