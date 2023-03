Al menos 8 personas mueren en naufragios en San Diego; presumen que son barcos de contrabandistas de migrantes

At least eight of about 18 people are dead after their panga boat capsized off the coast of Black’s Beach in San Diego, according to authorities. 9-1-1 received the report from a woman on one of two panga boats who said people were in distress. 📹: @onscenetv pic.twitter.com/sCYYuvJiyL— Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) March 12, 2023