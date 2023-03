Empresa y ejecutivos de hogar para personas mayores de Los Ángeles enfrentan cargos por la muerte de residentes por COVID en 2020

#NEW: DA Gascón announced that Silverado Sr. Living Mgmt., Inc., & 3 managers, Loren Bernard Shook, Jason Michael Russo & Kimberly Cheryl Butrum, have been charged in connection w/14 #COVID19-related deaths at its residential care facility in 2020.



More: https://t.co/5Nh47EPmJW pic.twitter.com/75wRhtZXYk