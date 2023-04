Dos exoficiales de Whittier enfrentan cargos penales por disparar a hombre desarmado en 2020

#NEW: DA Gascón announced today that two #Whittier police detectives Cynthia Lopez and Salvador Murillo have been charged for their roles in the April 2020 daytime shooting that left Nicholas Carrillo paralyzed.



Read more: https://t.co/W4kWoJYxcO

#LACounty #LADAOffice pic.twitter.com/YKrxyt13fG