Se fugó de una prisión de Colorado en 2018 y fue hallado por la policía viviendo rodeado de lujos en Florida

After nearly 5 years on the run, #fugitive Allen MAY was #arrested late last night by DUSMs & TFOs in Ft. Lauderdale, #Florida. MAY has been #wanted since 2018 after escaping from a BOP facility in Englewood, #Colorado.



