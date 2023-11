Hispano es declarado culpable de matar a puñaladas a su novia en el Condado de Ventura

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced today that on November 21, 2023, Euren Balbuena (DOB 11/29/90), of Simi Valley, was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder of his girlfriend Zaira Patino-Trejo.



