Ariana Grande sorprende con seis temas y la portada de su disco ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande performs at the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party at Fontainebleau's BleauLive at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami Beach. Grande is having a breakthrough in music with the multiplatinum hit “Problem,” which is spending its 13th week in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features rapper Iggy Azalea and is from Grande’s sophomore album, My Everything, to be released Aug. 25, 2014. Crédito: Photo Jeff Daly/Invision/AP | AP