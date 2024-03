Caso de Madeline Soto conmociona a Florida: ¿qué se sabe sobre la trágica muerte de la niña hispana?

MADELINE SOTO’S BODY HAS BEEN FOUND.



At about 4:30 p.m. today, off of Hickory Tree Road, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office search teams located the body of Madeline Soto in a wooded area.



Madeline’s family has been notified. We have no additional information to release at… https://t.co/s4H8bK3IJv