Javier Tebas y su polémico discurso contra la piratería: el presidente de LaLiga y su lucha contra el “fútbol ilegal”

🚨🚨🎙️| Javier Tebas [La Liga President]: "If you go to Google and type in 'I want to buy cocaine' or 'child s*x' nothing appears."



"But if you type in 'free football' it appears… One is considered a serious crime, but the other is not, and it's the same thing." pic.twitter.com/baYnFyevLi