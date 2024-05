Cómo ver en vivo a Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía

#CaneloMunguia Fight Week is HERE! Don't miss out on this historic Cinco de Mayo weekend showdown between @Canelo vs @jaimemunguia15 on May 4! 🇲🇽 vs 🇲🇽



Order NOW on PBC PPV on @PrimeVideo: https://t.co/Eo0ySuxiFd pic.twitter.com/Y6c70J84UV