Eligible Latino Voters Increased by 4 million Since 2020. What Will It Take to Wake “The Sleeping Giant”?

The Latino vote is becoming increasingly important – and remains somewhat unpredictable – for the 2024 election. Recent statistics from Pew Research Center, show that Latinos have grown at the second-fastest rate of any major racial and ethnic group in the U.S. electorate since the last presidential election. An estimated 36.2 million are eligible to vote this year, up from 32.3 million in 2020. Latinos, therefore, have the ability to vastly influence the 2024 election outcomes – that’s if they can be mobilized to vote.

There are over 60 million Latino individuals residing in the U.S., making up close to 19% of the population, and representing the second largest racial and ethnic group. Despite this demographic significance, the political influence of Latino communities remains largely untapped and underutilized with only 74% of the 34 million eligible Latino voters actively engaged in the voting process. Often referred to as “The Sleeping Giant,” Latino voters are frequently misunderstood and underrepresented, despite having the potential for huge political influence. One common misconception about Latinos is that they’re a relatively monolithic voting bloc – almost entirely immigrant, liberal, and POC – however due to different countries of origin, race, ethnicity, religious affiliations, and other socio-economic factors, there is significant diversity among Latinos that translates to their political views. Given the complexity of this unique and powerful group, what will it take to wake The Sleeping Giant? What is needed to engage Latino voters more deeply in the voting process this November?

The lack of political participation among non-voters in the Latino community can be traced back to a fundamental misunderstanding of their own political influence. Many Latinos may not fully comprehend the importance of their engagement in the electoral process and how it can shape policies and decisions that directly impact their lives.

There are also cultural barriers. For example, Lydia Gonzalez, a resident of New Haven, originally hails from Puerto Rico where voting day is celebrated as a holiday. In Puerto Rico, the community would gather in the morning to cast their votes, with the polls closing by early afternoon and the winner being announced by the end of the day. However, the voting process in the United States is vastly different, and for the initial years, Lydia refrained from participating as she found it challenging to comprehend. She was hesitant to admit her lack of understanding, and the language barrier further complicated matters. Insufficient materials printed or provided in Spanish added to the obstacles she faced.

Some Latinos may encounter obstacles like difficulty registering to vote, voter suppression tactics, language barriers, financial and educational limitations, and distrust in the system, all of which can contribute to low voter turnout. Distrust in the system is often exacerbated by concerns about immigration status, with legal citizens worried that voting will draw attention to immigration status within family households and with their extended family members. For many Latinos who have to work multiple jobs just to make ends meet, and who exist in survival mode where their primary concerns revolve around critical issues such as childcare needs, affordable housing challenges, food insecurity, and chronic health issues, engaging in politics becomes a secondary concern.

In a conversation with Juan Carlos Soto, Executive Director of New Haven Pride Center, he stated that Latino non-voters often don’t participate in elections due to a deep-rooted distrust of government institutions and a history of disenfranchisement through targeted anti-Latino voter campaigns. A significant factor contributing to low voter turnout among Puerto Ricans in the U.S. is the prevailing lack of confidence in government representation and the perception that their interests and needs are not adequately addressed. To combat this issue and encourage greater Latino voter participation, Juan Carlos recommends focusing on voter education, recognizing the diverse perspectives within the Latino community, and linking voting to local community issues to raise awareness of the direct impact of civic engagement. For non-governmental organizations seeking to establish civic engagement initiatives, he suggests prioritizing voter education to address knowledge gaps and engaging young people to cultivate enthusiasm for the electoral process.

Encouraging Latino voter participation necessitates addressing various barriers and implementing targeted strategies to engage and empower this community. As such, it’s essential to partner with local community organizations, churches, schools, and businesses to reach out to Latinos and build trust within the community. Organize voter registration drives, educational workshops, and candidate forums to foster civic engagement and empower Latinos to participate in the political process and encourage voter turnout. Additionally, it’s crucial to address language barriers by ensuring that voting materials, including ballots, are available in multiple languages to accommodate non-English speaking voters. Provide language assistance at polling places and offer translation services to help Latino voters understand their rights and navigate the voting process effectively.

Increasing representation can go a long way to engaging the Latino community but we first need to understand the barriers to doing so. For example, in many states electors need to register with a political party in order to participate in primary elections. Too many Latinos register as independents and are unable to participate in the electoral process until the general elections. By the time they’re ready to vote, they do not see any candidates that represent their interests. By encouraging more Latinos to run for political office and to register as either Democrat or Republican so they can participate in the primaries, the representation of Latino voices in government can be increased, inspiring greater voter turnout, and addressing the unique needs and concerns of the Latino community.

By implementing these strategies and fostering a culture of civic engagement and inclusion, the U.S. can work towards increasing Latino voter turnout and build a more representative and participatory democracy.

(*) Cheila Serrano. Director of Operations at Junta for Progressive Action, the oldest Latinx, community-based nonprofit organization in New Haven, CT.

(*) Monique Suarez. Senior Development Manager, American Cancer Society. Some of her accomplishments were raising close to a million dollars in an area where its considered poverty stricken, partnered with local health providers to offer free screenings, and recruited approximately 300 volunteers to participate in a 20-year Cancer Prevention Study 3 conducted by the ACS.

(*) Giselle Garcia – She has served as the Executive Assistant & special projects to the Founder and CEO of Latinas and Power. She was recently promoted to the Latinas in Leadership Institute logistics coordinator.

